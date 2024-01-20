Life Hacks: Beginner Knife Skills
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Learn kitchen safety and knife skills with Chef Antonio Ruiz Palma at the O’Neal Library! Participants will be make vegetarian, gluten-free sushi at the event. Participants must complete a Waiver & Release of Liability form and submit it through email or in-person before the event.
This program is for teens in grades 9-12. Registration is REQUIRED.
Info
