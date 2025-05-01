Lift Your Spirits: Gallop into Giving
to
Vestavia Country Club 400 Beaumont Dr, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35216
🐎🎩 Gallop into Giving at the 22nd Annual Lift Your Spirits Event! 🎩🐎
Join Community Grief Support for an unforgettable evening at our Kentucky Derby: Gallop into Giving fundraiser! 🏇💃
✨ When: May 1st 5pm - 9pm
Enjoy an evening filled with:
🎶 A DJ spinning great tunes
🍗 Southern comfort food & classic mint juleps
🎁 Exciting silent & live auctions with incredible prizes
All proceeds benefit Community Grief Support’s vital grief counseling services, support groups, and education programs—helping those in our community heal after loss. ❤️
🎟️ Grab your tickets, don your best Derby attire, and let’s race toward a great cause!