Little Black Dresses and Bow Ties

Celebrate PRIDE in the Magic City with The DANE Theatre Co. gender-bending some of your favorite Broadway numbers performed by some of your favorite Birmingham performers!

Benefiting the Magic City Acceptance Academy and The DANE Theatre Co.

Scheduled to entertain are Andy Duxbury, Spiro Gerontakis, Tim Griffin, Anthony Hardin, Phoebe Haws, Jackson Massey, Annslyn Pilkington, Chris Sams, Tawny Stephens, Samuel Torres, Natalie Valentine, and Selby Whaley.

We encourage male-identifying folx to incorporate a black dress and female-identifying folx to incorporate a black bow tie (take that as you will) in your "déguisement au choix." The event is a "cocktail attire" atmosphere, but we want you to be you, so whatever you decide will be perfection!

The ticket price includes complimentary beverages.

On-street parking is available as well as valet service.

Performances at Avenue D, 3008 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233