Little Hammies at Lakeshore

Come out to the first ever Little Hammies Lakeshore. It will be a traditional Little Hammies race but this race more than any others focuses on inclusion for all. With the event also taking place on the day of the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, the event will have a very cool vibe and will bring to the forefront the one of a kind Lakeshore facility that many people may not even know about that is right here in our backyard.

The Little Hammies Lakeshore event will have a great message from a Paralympian that will speak to the values that sport can instill in us such as Perseverance, Goal Setting and Commitment that will live with us forever. The event will also have tours of the recently opened Sports Science and Performance Center so those attending can get an idea for how Olympians and Paralympians train, eat and recover. Lastly, people can enjoy some yummy food and ice cream as there will be local food truck vendors.

The event will begin at 5pm with the SSPC tours, bike skills clinics and free riding of the course. At 6pm the kids bike race will begin with separate age category races for both boys and girls. All types of bike, handcycles, trikes, balance bikes etc are welcome and all kids will ride within their own age group category. If there is a lot of interest from those in the adaptive community that are older than the age 12, an adaptive category may be added to account all of these individuals so that all from Lakeshore are able to ride.

Register Now as the 1st 50 kids will get a FREE gift from the United States Olympic/Paralympic Committee and 1st 100 kids registering will get FREE ice cream.

All riders must bring their own bike and helmet.