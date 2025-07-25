FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Little Hands Serving Hearts

Ashley Seligson, Executive Director

Email: littlehandsservinghearts@gmail.com

Phone: (205) 862-4866

Website: www.littlehandsservinghearts.org

Little Hands Serving Hearts Announces 2025 Dates for 8th Annual Operation Fill A Backpack Initiative

Birmingham, AL — July 14, 2025 — Little Hands Serving Hearts, a Birmingham-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, proudly announces the 8th Annual Operation Fill A Backpack initiative, returning this summer to provide critical school supplies to families in need throughout the Birmingham area. The goal for 2025 is to distribute 150 fully stocked backpacks to ensure every child has a confident and successful start to the school year.

“Our mission is simple—to give every child the tools they need to be successful,” said Ashley Seligson, Executive Director of Little Hands Serving Hearts. “Operation Fill A Backpack is about more than just pencils and paper; it’s about dignity, opportunity, and the power of community.”

The initiative will accept donations of school supplies through July 25, 2025, culminating in two in-person community events:

Packing Day

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Alabama Hoops

798 Montclair Road

Birmingham, AL 35213

Volunteers of all ages are invited to help organize and pack backpacks for distribution.

Distribution Day

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: MLK Recreation Center Pavilion

529 43rd Street North

Birmingham, AL 35222

Volunteers and families are invited to help distribute the filled backpacks and connect with those receiving them.

Ways to Support Operation Fill A Backpack

1. Donate School Supplies

o Drop off new items at Alabama Hoops

o Order through the Amazon Wish List (link available on the organization’s website)

2. Volunteer Your Time

o Help with collecting, organizing, packing, or distributing backpacks

3. Make a Financial Contribution

o Tax-deductible donations can be made at www.littlehandsservinghearts.org

All contributions, whether in-kind or monetary, directly support the local children and families served through this effort.

About Little Hands Serving Hearts

Little Hands Serving Hearts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating inclusive, hands-on volunteer opportunities for children and families. With no minimum age to serve, the organization encourages young people to develop empathy, leadership, and compassion through service. Initiatives like Operation Fill A Backpack are central to LHSH’s mission to equip and empower the next generation while strengthening the community.

"When little hands serve with big hearts, amazing things happen."

