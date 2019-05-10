For children ages 4-5 years (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present). Learn all about flowers by observing beautiful flowers blooming in the Gardens and making a flower craft to take home. Taught by horticulturist Amanda Clark, this class is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Little Seeds series, which seeks to foster in children a lifelong love of gardening and nature. Cost is $10/members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $12/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/little-seeds-fantastic-flowers.php