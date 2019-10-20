Little Seeds: Pumpkin Gardens

October is a beautiful season in the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and the perfect time to meet members of the Cucurbita (gourd) plant family. Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for an afternoon of arts and crafts as your child learns how these special veggies grow while decorating a gourd to take home.

Part of the Friends’ Little Seeds series designed for children ages 4+ (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present).

Cost is $16 for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $20 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/pumpkin-gardens.php