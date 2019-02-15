For children ages 4-5 years (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present). Seeds are amazing! Can you believe a giant oak tree starts as a tiny acorn? Learn all about seeds and how they grow. We will look for seeds in The Gardens and create a picture from seeds. The class will be led by horticulturist Amanda Clark. Part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Little Seeds series, which seeks to foster in children a lifelong love of gardening and nature. Cost is $10/members and $12/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/little-seeds-the-wonder-of-seeds.php.