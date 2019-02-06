Super Sprouts: Gifts for Garden Birds

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

For children ages 5 and above. Discover how to attract birds to your garden year-round, and make winter treats for birds. The class is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Super Sprouts series featuring monthly after-school programs that include garden discoveries, crafts, and stories. Cost is $8/members and $10/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/super-sprouts-gifts-for-garden-birds-.php

Info
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
