For children ages 5 and above. Discover how to attract birds to your garden year-round, and make winter treats for birds. The class is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Super Sprouts series featuring monthly after-school programs that include garden discoveries, crafts, and stories. Cost is $8/members and $10/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/super-sprouts-gifts-for-garden-birds-.php.