For children ages 4-5 years (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present). Fascinate your senses with the wonder and joy of fresh herbs. Join us as we tour the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Bruno Vegetable Garden and Herb Terrace. We will smell, touch, and taste herbs in the classroom and pot up an herb plant to take home. Taught by horticulturist Amanda Clark, this class is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Little Seeds series, which seeks to foster in children a lifelong love of gardening and nature. Cost is $10/members and $12/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/little-seeds- the-world-of-herbs.php.