Little Seeds: Valentine’s Flowers

Little Seeds: For children ages 4 and above (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present). Celebrate each season of the Gardens by discovering its environment through garden walks, stories, nature-themed painting and crafts, and special snacks. Spots are limited, so please pre-register.

February: Flowers are one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts. Treat your little one to an afternoon at the Gardens spent creating a flower arrangement and card to give to someone special in their life. Participants will also tour the winter flower beds—one of the Gardens' most loved features! Led by horticulturist Amanda Clark. Cost is $16 for members of the Friends and $20 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/valentines-flowers.php