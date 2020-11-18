LIVE Drive-in + Virtual Arts Pass Event Young Concert Artist: Xavier Foley

Grab curbside from Chez Fon Fon or pack dinner to join us for a live Drive-in concert starring Young Concert Artist and classical bassist, Xavier Foley!

Xavier Foley is known for communicating his virtuosity and passion for music on the double bass, which is rarely presented as a solo instrument. Winner of a prestigious 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant, he was recently recognized on New York WQXR’s “19 for 19” Artists to Watch list, and featured on PBS Thirteen’s NYC-ARTs.

A native of Marietta, GA, Xavier is an alumnus of the Perlman Music Program, and earned his Bachelor of Music from the Curtis Institute of Music working with Edgar Meyer and Hal Robinson. His double bass was crafted by Rumano Solano.

As concerto soloist with orchestra, he has performed with the Atlanta Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Nashville Symphony, Sphinx Symphony and Sphinx Virtuosi at Carnegie Hall. Also a composer, Mr. Foley was co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and the Sphinx Organization for a new work entitled “For Justice and Peace” for Violin, Bass, and String Orchestra, which was recently performed at venues including Carnegie Hall as part of a program designed to promote social justice.

5p | Parking lot opens (Vehicles will be parked in the order of arrival)

7p | Concert begins