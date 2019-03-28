Living Meditation with David Wagner

Ignite and expand a powerful meditation practice during our first community event!

Practice Works is thrilled to welcome to Birmingham for the first time David Harshada Wagner for a Living Meditation workshop. Known widely as a meditation teacher for Glo.com (YogaGlo), David has been helping people from all walks of life all over the world meditate deeply and walk the spiritual path for more than 25 years.

In this Living Meditation workshop, David will combine interactive discussions on timeless teachings with powerful guided meditations to create an evening of healing, learning, and transformation.

This workshop is open to all regardless of experience and will not include physical asana practice.

To learn more about David and his teachings visit www.davidhwagner.com.