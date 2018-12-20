6:45, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 20-22

Mountain Brook Baptist Church, 3631 Montevallo Road, is bringing back its Living Nativity for three nights this year, with three showings per night: 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The event has been around since the early 1960s and features a recorded narration from Dotson Nelson — the church’s pastor at the inception of the show — and local actors and live animals to present a live presentation of Christ’s birth.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be served for those present. The show will take place in the lower parking lot of the MBCC.

mbbc.org