Living Sober Yoga

Wednesday evenings throughout the holiday season. Whether you are new to recovery or have been at it for a few 24-hours or are simply curious about living clean & sober, this series will provide an introduction (or reminder) to how to develop and build a regular yoga practice to add to your recovery toolkit. It will also be a support group for getting through the holiday season (and maybe even finding some peace & joy) while grounding via yoga.

Yoga helps us learn to stop, breathe, and quiet the negative internal chatter that plagues addicts of all sorts. It is also a fun and sometimes challenging way to cultivate joy, love, compassion, and patience – all of which help us navigate life (and the holidays and family) free of alcohol & drugs.

In each 75-minute class, we will practice meditation & breath work while building a series of postures (including Sun Salutations) that are accessible to a variety of body types and skill levels. You can drop into a single class or register for the whole series. If you have any questions or would like to apply for a scholarship based on financial need, please contact franniejjames@gmail.com.