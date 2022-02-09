LJCC Movie Night: "Kiss Me Kosher"
to
Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema 1821 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
The Levite Jewish Community Center presents "Kiss Me Kosher" as part of our Jewish Movie Night series. A subversive love story between clashing cultures and families, "Kiss Me Kosher" is a romantic misadventure that crosses all borders. When two generations of Israeli women fall for a German woman and a Palestinian man, chaos follows. What happens with lovers who don't fit but belong together? Cost is $10.
Info
Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema 1821 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Comedy, Entertainment, events