LOL:2Go for rising kindergarten - 2nd grade

*REGISTER BY 7:30 PM on MONDAY*

This week's kit: Animal Puppets! Includes materials and instructions for making your own animal puppets.

Register to reserve your take-home kit, which will be available for pick-up on the ramp behind the Storytelling Room from Monday, July 6th - Tuesday, July 7th during library hours (9:00 am - 6:00 pm).

Tag us on Instagram @kidsreads.eol, on Facebook, or send us an email at kidsreads.eol@gmail.com. You can also use the hashtag #BooksintheBrook to let us know what you're up to.

The library staff is currently limited. We are checking registrations as frequently as possible, but please allow 2-3 business hours after registering before you come by to pick up your activity pack. Thank you for your understanding!