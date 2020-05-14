Look It: Graphic Novels Club Zoom Meeting

Share your favorite graphic novel, comic, or manga series with fellow graphic fans!

Need a recommendation? Here are some graphic novels and webtoons we discussed at last month's meeting:

Castle Swimmer by Wendy Lian Martin --- "The author is back with Season 2 of this adorable webtoon about merpeople and prophecies!" Available on Webtoons.com.

Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World by Pénélope Bagieu --- "A nonfiction graphic novel about a collection of women and their amazing achievements. Interesting information that ends with stunning art spreads." Available on Libby.

This Was Our Pact by Ryan Andrews --- "Seems like a realistic friendship drama book, but it's full of adventure, creatures, and self-realization." Available on Libby.

Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle --- "A hilarious webcomic series about ordinary life for extraordinary blue aliens." Available on Nathan Pyle's Instagram.

Snapdragon by Kat Leyh --- "Good and wholesome." Available on Libby.

