Look It Graphic Novels Club
Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Share your favorite graphic novels, comics, manga, and webcomics with fellow fans at this Look It: Graphic Novels Club meeting! We will be using Zoom for this virtual program.
This event is for teens rising to grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. The Zoom Meeting information will be sent to your email after you register.
