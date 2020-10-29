Lost & Found: Adult Book Group

Join us Thursday, October 29, for an in-depth discussion of Iain Banks's singularly creepy "The Wasp Factory". It's the perfect novel for Hallowe'en and was recently selected by a British poll as one of the 100 greatest novels of the 20th century. It's a beautifully written masterpiece of the macabre. We have copies upstairs behind the Adult services desk!

