Lost & Found: Adult Book Group

to

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Join us on November 19 for an in-depth discussion of Thomas Mann's masterly novella of psychological analysis, The Black Swan. Published in 1953, forty-one years after his justly famous "Death in Venice", The Black Swan can be seen as a counterpart to its great predecessor, for Mann returns to the theme of dangerous infatuation. This time, though, Mann's protagonist is a woman on the brink of middle age. We have copies upstairs behind the Adult Services desk!

Info

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - Lost & Found: Adult Book Group - 2020-11-19 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lost & Found: Adult Book Group - 2020-11-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lost & Found: Adult Book Group - 2020-11-19 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lost & Found: Adult Book Group - 2020-11-19 18:30:00 ical