Lost & Found: Adult Book Group

Join us on November 19 for an in-depth discussion of Thomas Mann's masterly novella of psychological analysis, The Black Swan. Published in 1953, forty-one years after his justly famous "Death in Venice", The Black Swan can be seen as a counterpart to its great predecessor, for Mann returns to the theme of dangerous infatuation. This time, though, Mann's protagonist is a woman on the brink of middle age. We have copies upstairs behind the Adult Services desk!