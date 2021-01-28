Lost & Found Adult Book Group

In January, the Lost & Found Book Group will be reading Philip Roth's singular "The Counterlife", narrated once again by Roth's great skeptic and alter-ego, the novelist Nathan Zuckerman.

It is a meditative, nuanced novel whose characters are relentlessly bedeviled by the prospect of a substitute existence that can alter their destiny. Like a master composer, Roth plays variations on this theme throughout the novel, giving his main character, Henry, who is Zuckerman's brother and suffering from a potentially ruinous heart condition, "counterlives" that take him from New Jersey to Gloucestershire, England to a settlement in Israel's occupied Left Bank.

As always, Roth's book is concerned with what it means to be a somewhat cynical and Jewish intellectual in a century irrevocably transformed by two world wars. It is a disturbing, funny and moving novel that only a writer as multifariously gifted as Philip Roth could write.

Please join us for our Zoom meeting on January 28, 2021! Feel free to enjoy an adult beverage during the discussion! We look forward to seeing you!