Lost & Found: Lost 20th Century Classics

Lost and Found Redux!

The O’Neal Library’s Lost and Found Book Club begins again in September! Due to the current pandemic, we will be meeting via Zoom on the last Thursday of every month. Our first meeting, at 6:30 on August 27, 2020, will be a meet-and-greet so that we can become acquainted with each other, discuss the parameters of the group, and learn something about September’s title, “Picnic at Hanging Rock” by Joan Lindsay.

As some of you already know, the Lost and Found Book Group is devoted to discovering lost literary classics from all over the world, including some by very famous writers indeed, such as Thomas Mann and Angela Carter and Philip Roth, and some by first-rate writers who somehow or other fell out of fashion – writers as various as Rachel Ingalls, Sylvia Townsend Warner and Robert Hughes. We have also read some early twentieth century young adult novels, including John Masefield’s superb “Box of Delights” from 1935, as well as books by some of the great American women writers of Golden Age noir, such as Margaret Millar and Dorothy B. Hughes.

You must register for the group as there are a limited number of spots. We will cap out at 15. If you are at all interested, go to our website and sign up today! Please make sure to include your full name, your phone number, and your email address. The books will be available upstairs in the Adult department. You can pick them up during business hours or by using our curbside service.

See you on August 30th! Feel free to enjoy your favorite adult beverage during the meeting!

For more information contact me, Gregory Lowry, at glowry@eolib.org or call us at 205-445-1121.