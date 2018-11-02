Are you navigating aging for yourself, a parent or another loved one? Sign up for a FREE Nov. 2 Lunch and Learn program on “Navigating Aging” from Collat Jewish Family Services! This program, from 11:45 am – 1 pm at Emmet O’Neal Library, will include a box lunch generously provided by Protective Life Corporation.
Panelists include:
- Lynn Campisi, Elder Law Attorney
- Stu Jaffe, LCSW, CJFS Clinical Director
- Gail Schuster, LCSW, CJFS Social Worker
There is no charge but registration is required, and space is limited! To sign up, contact Erika Marx, or erika@cjfsbham.org or 205.879.3438.