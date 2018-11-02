Lunch and Learn program on “Navigating Aging” from Collat Jewish Family Services

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Are you navigating aging for yourself, a parent or another loved one? Sign up for a FREE Nov. 2 Lunch and Learn program on “Navigating Aging” from Collat Jewish Family Services! This program, from 11:45 am – 1 pm at Emmet O’Neal Library, will include a box lunch generously provided by Protective Life Corporation.

Panelists include:

  • Lynn Campisi, Elder Law Attorney
  • Stu Jaffe, LCSW, CJFS Clinical Director
  • Gail Schuster, LCSW, CJFS Social Worker

There is no charge but registration is required, and space is limited! To sign up, contact Erika Marx, or erika@cjfsbham.org or 205.879.3438.

Info
Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
