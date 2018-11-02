Are you navigating aging for yourself, a parent or another loved one? Sign up for a FREE Nov. 2 Lunch and Learn program on “Navigating Aging” from Collat Jewish Family Services! This program, from 11:45 am – 1 pm at Emmet O’Neal Library, will include a box lunch generously provided by Protective Life Corporation.

Panelists include:

Lynn Campisi, Elder Law Attorney

Stu Jaffe, LCSW, CJFS Clinical Director

Gail Schuster, LCSW, CJFS Social Worker

There is no charge but registration is required, and space is limited! To sign up, contact Erika Marx, or erika@cjfsbham.org or 205.879.3438.