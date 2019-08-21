Lunch and Learn: Alabama's Top Outdoor Spots
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Grab your lunch and join us at the Garden Center for this free Lunch & Learn as Fred Hunter, WBRC First Alert Meteorologist and producer of the show “Absolutely Alabama,” shares recommendations for natural wonders in Alabama that you won't want to miss.
No reservations required. Drinks and dessert provided.
For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-alabamas-top-outdoor-spots.php
Info
Education & Learning