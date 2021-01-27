Lunch & Learn The Art of Feng Shui

Join us on Wednesday, January 27 at 12pm CST for our first Lunch & Learn Series event of 2021 featuring a FREE Feng Shui workshop and let us help you move into the new year with a more harmonious space.

Katie Rogers will lead participants through an introduction to Feng Shui and share with us how decluttering via Feng Shui is applicable in our own spaces.

About the Speaker // Katie received her certification in Feng Shui in 2003-4 through the Feng Shui Training Center in Salt Lake City, UT where she studied under author, Sharon Stasney, in the Tibetan Black Hat tradition through the line of Grandmaster Lin Yun. Katie is currently a member of the International Feng Shui Guild with Professional Red Ribbon status.

FREE // Must Virtually Register