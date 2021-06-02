Lunch & Learn: Eat Your Landscape (Webinar)

Turn lawns and landscapes into edible solutions with practical expert tips provided by Trevor Mann of Walden Foodscapes. Attendees will explore the concept of permaculture, and discover how to set up their space for maximum benefit. They will also receive suggestions on items to grow, when to harvest, how to amend soil, and companion planting. Free and open to the public! Preregistration required; registration will close two hours prior to webinar start time.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2021 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.