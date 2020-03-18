Lunch & Learn: Garden Trends

Bring your lunch to Birmingham Botanical Gardens and join us for FREE informational seminars.

In this series installment led by Jason Kirby, Library at the Gardens Assistant and Archivist, attendees will discover what 2020 has in store for gardening trends. Drinks provided and desserts courtesy of Bud's Best Cookies.

No reservations required! To learn more, visit https://bbgardens.org/garden-trends.php