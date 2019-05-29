Join Deborah Stone of Stone Hollow Farms as she shares tips on how to choose what flowers and plants to grow for cut arrangements. Free and open to the public. Bring your lunch—no reservations are required; drinks and dessert will be provided. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-growing-and-arranging-for-indoor- displays.php
Lunch & Learn: Growing and Arranging for Indoor Displays
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Education & Learning
