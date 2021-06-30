Lunch & Learn: Heat Hardy Perennials (Webinar)

Join Jason Powell, owner of Jemison-based plant nursery Petals from the Past, as he discusses plants that will thrive in your garden in the dog days of summer. Attendees will learn when to plant these tough-as-nails specimens and the best ways to incorporate them into their landscape, plus tips on watering during their first year. Free and open to the public! Preregistration required; registration will close two hours prior to webinar start time.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2021 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.