Lunch & Learn: Organic Insecticides

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join extension specialist Dr. Ayanava Majumdar to explore options for organic insecticides, as well as when and how to use them effectively. Free and open to the public. Bring your lunch—no reservations are required; drinks and dessert will be provided. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-organic-insecticides.php

Info

Education & Learning
