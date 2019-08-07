Lunch and Learn: Permaculture

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Grab your lunch and join us at the Garden Center for a free Lunch & Learn with Stephen Guesman, owner of GreenWorks Design/Build, to discover how to add the principles and elements of permaculture—using the perfect plants for the climate—to your landscape.

No reservations required. Drinks and dessert provided.

For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-permaculture.php

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
