Lunch and Learn: Permaculture
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Grab your lunch and join us at the Garden Center for a free Lunch & Learn with Stephen Guesman, owner of GreenWorks Design/Build, to discover how to add the principles and elements of permaculture—using the perfect plants for the climate—to your landscape.
No reservations required. Drinks and dessert provided.
For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-permaculture.php
