Lunch & Learn: Preserving the Bounty! (Webinar)

Join Angela Treadaway, Regional Extension Agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES), as she explores the foundations of preserving, freezing, and canning your harvest! Attendees will discover which foods store better than others. Free and open to the public! Preregistration required; registration will close two hours prior to webinar start time.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2021 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.