Discover how easy it is to add pizzazz to your yard by joining writer and gardening enthusiast Cathy Adams, a former editor with Southern Living and Portico magazines, for this free Lunch & Learn, which is part of the 2019 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens in partnership with Jefferson County Water Quality Program, City of Birmingham Stormwater Management, Alabama Green Industry, and Alabama Cooperative Extension. Bring your lunch—no reservations are required; drinks and dessert will be provided. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-show- stoppers.php.