Join horticulturist Amanda Clark to explore how to organize your vegetable garden for higher yields and fewer pests. Free and open to the public. Bring your lunch—no reservations are required; drinks and dessert will be provided. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-spatial-plantings-for-veggies-.php
Lunch & Learn: Spatial Plantings for Veggies
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Home & Garden
