Lunch & Learn: Spatial Plantings for Veggies

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join horticulturist Amanda Clark to explore how to organize your vegetable garden for higher yields and fewer pests. Free and open to the public. Bring your lunch—no reservations are required; drinks and dessert will be provided. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-spatial-plantings-for-veggies-.php

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
