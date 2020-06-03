Lunch & Learn Webinar: Garden Design Demystified

OUR POPULAR LUNCH & LEARN SERIES IS BACK—AND NOW AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY!

Garden Design Demystified

Led by Molly Hendry, Garden Assessment Project Leader, Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

You have all the right ingredients, but how do you cook them up into a recipe that results in a fabulous design for your garden? Join Molly Hendry, Garden Assessment Project Leader with the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, as she explores the building blocks of captivating garden designs. You'll learn how to use structure in conjunction with more ephemeral plantings to create a framework that highlights the passing seasons. Then you'll discover how to choreograph movement through your garden by uncovering what draws us into some spaces and invites us to linger in others. Molly will also talk about the elusive quality of light and shadow and how to deploy plants to achieve that magical touch.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2020 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.

