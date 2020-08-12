Lunch & Learn Webinar: Houseplants 101

OUR POPULAR LUNCH & LEARN SERIES IS BACK—AND NOW AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY!

Houseplants are a wonderful means of livening up your indoor spaces, and Caitlin Hastings, owner of Birmingham houseplant shop Botanica, has tips to ensure your indoor foliage stays bright and lush. Join us for this free informational webinar to hear from Caitlin on what it takes to make your houseplants thrive and look as good as the day they were purchased!

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2020 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.

To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/houseplants-101.php