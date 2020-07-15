Lunch & Learn Webinar: Managing Stormwater

OUR POPULAR LUNCH & LEARN SERIES IS BACK—AND NOW AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY!

Join Lyn DiClemente and Hana Berres of the Jefferson County Stormwater Program to learn why reducing runoff is a benefit to their yards and local waterways. Preventing water pollution, reducing flooding, and protecting our drinking water resources are just a few potential advantages—and many more will be covered in this free and informational webinar!

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2020 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.

To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/managing-stormwater.php