Lunch & Learn Webinar: Medicinal Plants

OUR POPULAR LUNCH & LEARN SERIES IS BACK—AND NOW AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY!

Humankind has long sought out plant-based treatments for various ills and ailments. Dive into and explore the world of plants with medicinal properties by joining us for this free informational webinar led by Brooke McMinn, Director of Education and Visitor Experience for the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2020 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.

To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/medicinal-plants.php