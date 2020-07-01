Lunch & Learn Webinar: Preserving Our Future Today

OUR POPULAR LUNCH & LEARN SERIES IS BACK—AND NOW AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY!

Join Liz Sims, Conservation Director of the Freshwater Land Trust, for this free informational webinar and discover how Freshwater Land Trust conserves, connects, and cares for land and water in Central Alabama, creating dynamic green spaces for today and future generations.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2020 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.

To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/preserving-our-future-today.php