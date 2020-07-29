Lunch & Learn Webinar: Shade Gardening

OUR POPULAR LUNCH & LEARN SERIES IS BACK—AND NOW AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY!

Thriving, verdant gardens are possible everywhere—even where the sun doesn't shine! Tune into this free webinar led by Dan Jones of the Birmingham Fern Society to discover what types of plants grow best in the shade. Whether you're looking to spruce up a shaded border, or add life to a shady patio or balcony, plant selection is key to creating a lush garden space in filtered light!

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2020 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.

To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/shade-gardening.php