"Mahj-ing" a Difference: A Mother-Daughter Mahjong event
to
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Join us for an afternoon of fun, connection, and friendly competition, benefitting GirlSpring! Open to girls ages 12 and up and moms, friends, sisters, aunts, etc. from beginners to seasoned pros.
Every tile played helps us provide empowering programs for girls in our community. Let’s build something beautiful together—one wall at a time.
Get your tickets online today or learn more at the event website below.
Info
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Charity & Fundraisers, events, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation