Marlowe Shepherd and the Abraham Becker Orchestra are pleased to announce their one night only performance at the Lyric Theatre Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. The duo will perform alongside a 21-member ensemble, including an eight-piece string section and an eight-piece brass and reed section. Featuring a balanced blend of original and select standard compositions, the orchestra serves to deliver the message of love through song during this evening of classic and contemporary big swing.

The evening will feature a number of Shepherd and Becker’s original works, like their first two studio singles, “Exit 101” and “Yellowwood,” both of which are exclusively available on vinyl and will be available for purchase the night of the performance. In addition to these original compositions, the ensemble will also feature well-known charts – each hand-selected by Shepherd and Becker with great care to create a set list that both challenges their musicians on stage as well as the audience in attendance to create a highly entertaining experience.

Tickets are available for $75 and can be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/2Pq3tai. For more information about the Marlowe Shepherd and Abraham Becker Orchestra, please visit https://www.shepherdbecker.com/.