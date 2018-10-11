"To Kill a Mockingbird" actress Mary Badham speaking at Emmet O'Neal Library

The Jefferson County Historical Association (JCHA) is pleased to announce that Mary Badham, the Birmingham child actress who starred as Gregory Peck's daughter, “Scout,” in the movie "To Kill A Mockingbird" (1962), is returning to Birmingham. She will be speaking at the quarterly JCHA membership meeting at the Emmet O'Neal Library Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2018.

Badham will speak about her unparalleled experience in making the movie "To Kill a Mockingbird" as well as the overreaching message of tolerance and compassion of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-prize winning book (1960). A highlight of her talk is fielding questions from the audience - which can be the most interesting part of her lecture.

The daughter of Henry L. Badham, Jr. and Mary I. Hewitt, Badham grew up in Birmingham and attended Brooke Hill School and later graduated from Fenster Ranch School in Arizona. Her father was president and chairman of the board of the Bessemer Coal, Iron & Land Company, as well as a retired US Air Force Reserve Brigadier General. Her mother was a radio personality in Birmingham, having a long-running noon radio show on WBRC. Badham is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

Nominated for an Oscar in 1962 as best supporting actress, Badham lost to another child actress, Patty Duke, for "Miracle Worker." She appeared in several movies and television shows, including “The Twilight Zone.” She attended a screening of "To Kill a Mockingbird" with President Barrack Obama in 2012 at the White House to mark the 50th anniversary of the movie.

Now retired and living in Virginia with her family, Badham is an art restorer and a college-testing coordinator. She remains close with family and friends in Birmingham. She maintains a busy schedule traveling around the world recalling her remarkable experiences in making "To Kill a Mockingbird," as well as encouraging the importance of literacy and education.

On Thursday, Oct. 11th, the EOL auditorium will open at 6 p.m. for guests to learn more about and get acquainted with the Jefferson County Historical Association. Light snacks will be served. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome.