Mason Music Camp for Beginners

For students age 6-9 who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp in the summer that allows each student the opportunity to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums and violin. Each student will spend time with a teacher in small groups working and learning the basics of these instruments. There are also larger group activities, crafts and games that will involve the whole camp. The goal of this camp is to allow students to explore their interest on several instruments and learn general music concepts like pitch and rhythm, all while having a whole lot of fun!