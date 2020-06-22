Mason Music Rock Band Camp

Rock Band Camp: The Awesome 80s

June 22-26, 2020

9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Cahaba Heights Studio

Join us for a week-long trek back to hair bands and heavy metal in Mason Music’s 80s-themed Rock Band Camp. Sign up with your friends to form a band, or register to be placed with other musicians of similar age and skill level, to learn songs from the raddest decade around. You’ll even get to play a live performance for family and friends on the final day of camp. Open to students age 10-18 who already have a grasp of their instrument and are ready to rock. It’s gonna be thriller!

