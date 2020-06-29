Mason Music Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp
Mason Music: Mountain Brook Studio 2903 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp
June 1-5 (Session 1) – Greystone Studio
June 15-19 (Session 2) – Cahaba Heights Studio
June 29-July 3 (Session 3) – Mountain Brook Studio
July 13-17 (Session 4) – Bluff Park Studio
Get ready for the wild world of music with Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp. This summer camp for potty-trained 3 to 5 year olds is the perfect introduction for your little ones to have fun learning about musical concepts in a creative environment. Each explorer will spend time with a teacher in small groups going over the basics of music theory and getting an introduction to the guitar, piano, drums, and violin. There will also be plenty of time for singing, dancing and creating musical instruments to bring home each day!
NEW! Early bird drop off and late pick up are now available at each session of Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp:
Early bird drop off starts at 8:30 am – $5 per day
Late pick up ends at 12:30 pm – $5 per day
https://masonmusicstudios.com/camp/singing-safari-preschool-music-camp-ages-3-5/