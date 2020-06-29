Mason Music Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp

Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp

June 1-5 (Session 1) – Greystone Studio

June 15-19 (Session 2) – Cahaba Heights Studio

June 29-July 3 (Session 3) – Mountain Brook Studio

July 13-17 (Session 4) – Bluff Park Studio

Get ready for the wild world of music with Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp. This summer camp for potty-trained 3 to 5 year olds is the perfect introduction for your little ones to have fun learning about musical concepts in a creative environment. Each explorer will spend time with a teacher in small groups going over the basics of music theory and getting an introduction to the guitar, piano, drums, and violin. There will also be plenty of time for singing, dancing and creating musical instruments to bring home each day!

NEW! Early bird drop off and late pick up are now available at each session of Singing Safari Preschool Music Camp:

Early bird drop off starts at 8:30 am – $5 per day

Late pick up ends at 12:30 pm – $5 per day

https://masonmusicstudios.com/camp/singing-safari-preschool-music-camp-ages-3-5/