MBAA Holiday ART Show

The Mountain Brook Art Association will be hosting their ninth annual holiday art show at The Summit. The show will be in the “North Pole” with Santa Claus, next door to the Summit Cinema.

The show will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Members of the MBAA will be giving painting demos, and weekend visitors can sit for a charcoal portrait.

Artwork will be available for sale, ranging from $10 to a few thousand dollars to purchase.

Hand in Paw therapy organization is the show’s chosen charity again, so some therapy dogs will make visits to the show.

mountainbrookartassociation.com