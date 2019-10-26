McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola
Legion Field 400 Graymont Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204
The 78th annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola returns to Legion Field on Saturday, October 26th. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University go head-to-head in the largest HBCU Classic in the country. Don’t miss a minute of the game, pep rally, parade, concert, tailgating, block parties, and the halftime show!
Info
Legion Field 400 Graymont Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, History, Sports