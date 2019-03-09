The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour Presents Me…Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall

Before she was a renowned humanitarian, conservationist and animal activist, Dr. Jane Goodall was a little girl with a very special toy chimpanzee named Jubilee. Together, Jane and Jubilee went on outdoor adventures and observed all the miracles of nature around them. As they learned more and more on their expeditions, Jane dreamed of spending the rest of her life living with and helping animals. And one day, she would go on to do just that.

In this brand-new musical adaptation, join young Jane and her special friend as they learn about the world around them and the importance of protecting all living species. With anecdotes taken directly from Jane Goodall’s autobiography, this adaptation makes this very true story accessible for the very young – and young at heart.

Based on the book Me…Jane by Patrick McDonnell

Adapted and written by Patrick McDonnell, Andy Mitton, and Aaron Posner

Co-arranged and music direction by William Yanesh

Choreographed by Christopher d’Amboise

Directed by Aaron Posner

Join us for a fun, family-friendly pre-performance lunch at 12:30 p.m. before the show at 2 PM!